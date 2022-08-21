V.K. Saraswat urges Indian youth to lead global scientific revolution

JNU Chancellor attends 11th Graduation Day of Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College in Andhra Pradesh

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI:
August 21, 2022 17:56 IST

JNU Chancellor V.K. Saraswat presents the degree to a student at the 11th Graduation Day ceremony of Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College near Tirupati on August 21, 2022. MBU Chancellor M. Mohan Babu and Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu are in the picture. Photo: Special Arrangement

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Chancellor and NITI Aayog member V.K. Saraswat advised the youth to take the lead in not only making India self-reliant but also steering the global scientific revolution.

Dubbing science as a key element in ushering the economic growth of a country, he found modern India as having a strong focus on science and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying emphasis on as well as creating the right environment for science and technology, and innovation.

Dr. Saraswat participated as the chief guest at the 11th Graduation Day of Sree Vidyanikethan Engineering College (SVEC) and addressed the students on Sunday in the presence of the group’s founder and Mohan Babu University (MBU) Chancellor M. Mohan Babu, Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu, Vice-Chancellor Nagaraj Rama Rao, Registrar R. Nesamoorthy, JNTU nominee S.V. Satyanarayana and Principal B.M. Satish.

He encouraged the students to have a strong ethical foundation, faith, and creativity in their approach.

Referring to visionary scientists such as ‘Missile Man’ A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, ‘Father of Green Revolution’ M.S. Swaminathan, and others, he called upon the engineering graduates to tread the path laid by them in aiming high to take the country forward.

Dr. Saraswat also suggested to Dr. Mohan Babu to consider the introduction of modern courses like robotics, cognitive technology, artificial intelligence, etc. He also hinted at honing project management skills in the students to let them climb the lucrative industrial career ladder. The chief guest also gave away certificates to 800 graduates.

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app