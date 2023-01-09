ADVERTISEMENT

Vizinagaram DCMS to market millets produced in tribal areas

January 09, 2023 08:35 am | Updated 08:35 am IST - VIZIANAGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

DCMS chairperson A. Bhavana addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) chairperson A. Bhavana on Sunday said that they would give utmost priority to marketing of millets produced in the tribal areas of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Bhavana said the DCMS initiative would help the tribal farmers earn a decent income. She further said that the DCMS had done a business of ₹15 crore in the last nine months of the financial year 2022-23 following the supply of food provisions to the A.P. Model Schools and welfare hostels in the district.

“We are keen on supplying equipment to the smart schools proposed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” she said. YSRCP leader A. Vikram was present.

