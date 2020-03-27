Vizianagaram’s historic and ever-chaotic PW Market is now a surprise sight of order and discipline

Prince Wallice Market popularly called PW Market is known for its great history as well as chaos and congestion everyday. The almost 100-year-old market constructed during the reign of the Vizianagaram kings is still a major business centre in the North Andhra region.

Haphazard parking, fruit and vegetables sellers almost in the middle of the road used to welcome visitors till a week ago. Now, it is a constrasting sight. One can find absolute discipline in the PW Market, Clock Tower Area, and Mahatma Gandhi Road, thanks to strict implementation of social distancing regulations in the light of coronavirus scare.

Grid and gaps

People are seen waiting patiently in the allocated grids to buy vegetables, milk and essential goods. Vizianagaram administration was worried with mass gathering at PW market and Rythu Bazars for the couple of days after successful implementation of Janata Curfew on March 22. Then, they realised that the shops were in congested places and they needed to be shifted immediately to vacant places.

Furthre, with the closure of all regular textile shops, the vegetable sellers have been allowed to keep their wares in the respective premises. A huge gap is also ensured among the grids. With the constant vigilance from police personnel, no customer dare violate the norm.

No need for panic buying’

Vizianagaram Joint Collector G.C.Kishore Kumar said people's cooperation was essential to prevent the spread of Corona virus in the district. “There is no need for panic buying of essentials since enough quantity of rice, essential goods are available with the district administration,” he assured.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce President K. Sitaramamurthy said the Chamber is planning to construct a community hall and improve the conditions in the market very soon.