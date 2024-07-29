ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram ZP chairperson condemns attacks on YSRCP activists

Published - July 29, 2024 06:53 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Municipal officials demolish houses of opposition party leaders with bulldozers in Dannanapeta of Nellimarla mandal without offering them time to explain their stand on alleged encroachments, alleges Majji Srinivasa Rao

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao addressing a media conference in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Vizianagaram district president Majji Srinivasa Rao on Monday alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government was harassing YSRCP sympathisers with physical attacks, demolition of houses and shops, and transfer of employees.

Addressing a media conference, he charged that the municipal officials demolished the houses of opposition party leaders with bulldozers in Dannanapeta of Nellimarla mandal without offering them time to explain their stand on the alleged encroachments.

He said that a petty shop in Ring Road of Vizianagaram was demolished without prior notice to the owner. Mr. Srinivasa Rao added that physical attacks were also the order of the day in Terlam, Bobbili, Balijipeta and other places.

The YSRCP leader said that such a culture had never prevailed in Vizianagaram in the last few decades, while adding that defeat and victories were common in politics. He asked Collectors of both Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram districts to not allow the harassment of employees with forcible transfers at the behest of ruling party leaders.

