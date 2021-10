VIZIANAGARAM

23 October 2021 11:56 IST

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Ambati Anil Kumar died of a heart attack here in the early hours of Saturday. He was 30 years old and unmarried.

Mr. Kumar was elected as Salur ZPTC member, and was a close relative of Salur MLA P. Rajannadora. His sudden death shocked YSR Congress leaders.

