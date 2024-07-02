ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram would soon witness rapid progress, says MLA

Updated - July 02, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 07:03 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Hope that Vizianagaram, which has been known for its trade and commerce for many decades, will get back to its glory with the developmental activities taken up by the government, says Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju

The Hindu Bureau

Chamber of Commerce members offering a bouquet to MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said that Vizianagaram city would witness rapid progress very soon with the developmental activities, including construction of the international airport, at Bhogapuram by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash, secretary Ravva Srinivas and others felicitated Ms. Vijayalakshmi who got elected to the Assembly recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Vizianagaram has been known for its trade and commerce for many decades, while hoping that it would get back to its glory with the developmental activities taken up by the government. She assured to take suggestions from the Chamber of Commerce, which represented over 5,000 people of various business houses. Mr. Prakash urged the MLA to use her good office to bring more industries and institutions to the district.

The chamber’s women wing president Gudisha Jyothi, secretary Ravva Manju urged Ms. Vijayalakshmi to help more women to become entrepreneurs. Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations’ State vice-president K. Subhash Chandra Bose sought the support of the government for the construction industry, which would flourish with the construction of airport and other activities.

Chamber member Kapuganti Srinivas, former presidents Vusirikala Chandrasekhar, G. Shivakumar, member K.R.K. Raju also spoke in the meeting.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US