Vizianagaram would soon witness rapid progress, says MLA

Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju on Tuesday said that Vizianagaram city would witness rapid progress very soon with the developmental activities, including construction of the international airport, at Bhogapuram by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce president Kapuganti Prakash, secretary Ravva Srinivas and others felicitated Ms. Vijayalakshmi who got elected to the Assembly recently.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Vizianagaram has been known for its trade and commerce for many decades, while hoping that it would get back to its glory with the developmental activities taken up by the government. She assured to take suggestions from the Chamber of Commerce, which represented over 5,000 people of various business houses. Mr. Prakash urged the MLA to use her good office to bring more industries and institutions to the district.

The chamber’s women wing president Gudisha Jyothi, secretary Ravva Manju urged Ms. Vijayalakshmi to help more women to become entrepreneurs. Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations’ State vice-president K. Subhash Chandra Bose sought the support of the government for the construction industry, which would flourish with the construction of airport and other activities.

Chamber member Kapuganti Srinivas, former presidents Vusirikala Chandrasekhar, G. Shivakumar, member K.R.K. Raju also spoke in the meeting.