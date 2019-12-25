‘Vizianagaram will become epicentre of development’

Vizianagaram district will be the biggest and immediate beneficiary if Visakhapatnam is made the executive capital, feel experts and public representatives. Vizianagaram will be close to the proposed capital region if the YSRCP government zeroes in on the Bhimili constituency.

The district has a rich past, but does not have proper natural resources and industries and a result, youngsters migrate to other parts of the country. After the bifurcation of AP, many thought that Visakhapatnam would be chosen as the capital. However, the TDP government decided in favour of Amaravati as it is centrally located.

The YSRCP government has proposed metro rail connectivity between the industrial area Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam and Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram. As per the old Detailed Project Report (DPR), connectivity was confined to the Gajuwaka- Kommadi corridor. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy himself has stressed the importance of metro rail connectivity in the proposed executive capital.

Vizianagaram YSRCP MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy hoped that the district would witness rapid development within no time “Successive governments have ignored the development of Vizianagaram, one of the most backward districts of the country. Fortunately, our government has taken a positive decision,” he said.

‘Connectivity matters’

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University’s former Vice- Chancellor Hanumanthu Lajapathirai said simultaneous construction of metro rail and Bhogapuram international airport would ensure rapid development in the backward region. “Importance should be given to commercial utilisation of space should all along the metro rail route to make the project viable. This in turn will lead to creation of jobs,” he added.

Hotel Blue Earth Managing Director and industrialist G. Eshwar Kaushik said that proper urban transport facility would make Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram one of the mega cities of the country in future. “Singapore is a shining example. Such a vision is needed for the North Andhra region also. Many more satellite townships and job creation would be possible if the proposal is carried forward,” he added. Forum for Better Vizianagaram president M. Venkateswara Rao and general secretary Kapuganti Prakash said investors would come forward to take up the metro rail project if the government created confidence among the investors about its viability.