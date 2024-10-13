Vizianagaram Utsavam begins on a grand note

The Vizianagaram Utsavam began on a grand note on Sunday, October 13, with huge crowds turning up on the first day. The fest organised every year in connection with the ‘Sirimanotsavam’, highlights the heritage, culture, and literature of the Fort City.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyannapatrudu inaugurated Vizianagaram Utsavam from Ayodhya Maidan here and hailed the Vizianagaram royalty, the Pusapati family, for its contribution to the development of the city.

Mr. Ayyannapatrudu said that the State government was designing policies to boost tourism in all the districts. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, Collector B.R. Ambedkar and other officials attended.

The Vizianagaram Fort, which is off limits to the general public on regular days, is now the venue for a science fair, a stamps and coins exhibition, and an art gallery organised as part of the Utsavam and is open for all.

Special attractions

A laser show highlighting the contribution of the rulers of the Pusapati family was launched on the fort premises on Saturday. While Anandagajapathi Kalakshetram is the venue for cultural events, classical music and dance programmes, the M.R. Ladies Recreation Club hosts literary activities during the Utsavam and folk artists showcase their talent at the Lions Community Hall. Several sports and games are planned at the Vijji Stadium.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar, Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal, and other senior officials reviewed the Utsavam arrangements at various locations on Sunday morning.

Mr. Ambedkar said the Vizianagaram Utsavam was a great opportunity for the people to learn about the history, culture, and traditions of the city.