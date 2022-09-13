Vizianagaram Utsav to be held from Oct. 9 to 11

Event to highlight the history of the pre-British era cultural and educational hub

Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM
September 13, 2022 18:34 IST

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari said that the Vijayanagaram Utsav will be held between October 9 and 11 on the sidelines of the Sirimanotsav of the Pydithalli Ammavari temple to highlight the history, culture and tradition of Vizianagaram Presidency which had been a cultural and educational hub prior to the British regime.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting, she said all cultural organisations would be involved in the festival which might attract tourists from different parts of the States. Local MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy and ZP chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao said that people were eagerly waiting to be part of the celebrations since the Utsav was not conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to the impact of COVID-19.

According to them, a rally would be organised on the first day of the event. A musical concert and competitions for singers would be conducted in the music college and Ayodhya Maidan. Many film stars would be invited to participate in the celebrations. A flower show would be held at Ayodhya Maidan. Cultural events would take place in the Kalabharathi auditorium.

Kabaddi, volleyball and shuttle badminton competitions would be held in the name Uttarandhra Cup at various sports stadiums.

