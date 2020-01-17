Vizianagaram tops State in disposal of ‘Spandana’ pleas

Vizianagaram district has topped the State in disposal of ‘Spandana’ petitions, Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has said.

“The district administration has ensured speedy justice to 10,071 petitions of the total 28,995 petitions received during the ‘Spandana’ programme. The rest of the pleas are being processed quickly,” says the Collector.

Vizianagaram district has secured the first rank among the districts in the State by disposing of 98.57 % of the total petitions, followed by West Godavari (97.93%) and Anantapur (97.36%), the Colletor say.

Mr. Jawaharlal says that the exclusive State-level workshop conducted in Vizianagaram had helped the officials understand the government’s commitment to redressing people’s grievances.

Follow-up action

“The petitioners need not do the rounds of government offices any more. They need to explain the issue to the officials at the Spandana Desk. They will be informed about the follow-up action taken within a stipulated time,” the Collector says.

The district administration has also undertaken several initiatives to ensure speedy justice to the petitioners.

The mandal level officials have been instructed to explain the reasons if satisfactory action could not be taken in certain cases.

The administration has observed that many petitions are related to revenue issues.

Many farmers have complained that they could not get the receive the benefits of loan waiver scheme for the delay in updating of their passbooks.

Occupation of individual properties, lack of roads, poor sanitation, insufficient infrastructure in hospitals and schools are also being brought to the notice of senior officials during the ‘Spandana’ programme.

Special cell

The district administration has set up a ‘Spandana’ cell at the ITDA office at Parvatipuram to help people living in the tribal areas get justice as they are unable to come all the way to the district headquarters to meet approach the Collector and other officials.