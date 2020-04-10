Vizianagaram temple servingfood for 2,000 persons a day

At a time when a lot of charitable organisations, NGOs and Samaritans are coming forward to serve the needy during the lockdown, the Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy temple in Vizianagaram is preparing food for around 2,000 people per day.

With the suggestions from Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, members of Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce and others, the temple authorities have agreed to prepare the food which is distributed not only to the destitute, orphans and the other needy people, but also to the frontline workers such as on-duty police personnel, hospital staff and employees of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation.

The temple authorities use the donations ranging between ₹10,000 to ₹1.5 lakh for the purpose, and use around 80 kg of rice and 100 kg of vegetables to prepare food.

According to temple secretary Pentapati Kamaraju, food is being suplied from the temple kitchen in the night too. Sivva Jagan, a representative of the temple administration, said volunteers were working relentlessly to supervise the distribution of food packets in a systematic manner.

He hoped that more people would join the charitable activity as the lockdown might extend after April 14.