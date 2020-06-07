Vizianagaram surpasses Srikakulam in COVID count

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

07 June 2020 00:05 IST

Officials fear that cases may rise further due to the relaxation in lockdown

Vizianagaram district on Saturday surpassed Srikakulam district in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Five new cases were identified in Vizianagaram district on Saturday, taking the total count up to 37. Meanwhile, two fresh cases were reported in Srikakulam district, which now has a total of 33 cases.

Almost all cases are related to returnees and their family members. Community transmission has not been reported till now, which is a major relief for authorities.

The Srikakulam district administration has collected 55,728 samples of which 46,286 samples tested negative. Over 9,590 persons have been kept in quarantine centres. Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas directed officials to take utmost care in the implementation of COVID-19 protocol from June 8 when further relaxations in the lockdown will come into force.

The Vizianagaram district administration is also keen on the implementation of COVID-19 protocols with the number of returnees rising to 26,000 in the last few weeks.