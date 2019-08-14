Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram, Srikakulam gear up for I-Day fete

Joint Collector-2 P.Rajanikanta Rao reviewing arrangements for August 15 celebrations at Government Degree College Grounds in Srikakulam

Joint Collector-2 P.Rajanikanta Rao reviewing arrangements for August 15 celebrations at Government Degree College Grounds in Srikakulam   | Photo Credit: K_SRINIVASARAO

Officials review arrangements

Both Vizinaagaram and Srikakulam district administrations geared up for Independence Day celebrations.

Srikakulam was the venue for State level celebrations in 2018 and the then Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu participated in the programme.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and other officials decided to meet the expectation of the people by organising cultural programmes on par with previous year standards. With the directive of Mr. Nivas, Joint Collector-2 P.Rajanikanta Rao visited Srikakulam Degree College to review the arrangements. Revenue Divisional Officer M.V. Ramana and Municipal Commissioner D.V.S. Dev Kumar and other officials said that foolproof arrangements were being made for the function.

Vizinagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal reviewed the arrangements at Police Grounds and asked the officials to be extra careful with the continuation of rains in the district headquarters.

