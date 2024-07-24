ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram SP warns stern action against ganja consumers

Published - July 24, 2024 07:18 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Following his directive, officials conducted raids in all routes, including Kothavalasa-S. Kota, Vizianagaram-Bobbili, Vizianagaram-Rajam and others

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal

New Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal on Wednesday warned that the department would take stern action on ganja consumers, apart from suppliers and sellers in the district. Following his directive, the officials conducted raids in all routes, including Kothavalasa-S. Kota, Vizianagaram-Bobbili, Vizianagaram-Rajam and others.

Speaking to The Hindu, he expressed concern over the consumption of ganja by youngsters. “We will hold awareness programmes in all colleges since ganja peddlers are targeting youngsters. They are also being trapped to carry ganja to several places. We will keep special parties at sensitive areas such as railway stations and bus stands, where ganja is sold to gullible people,” he added.

Mr. Vakul directed Vizianagaram DSP R. Govinda Rao, I Town Circle Inspector B. Venkata Rao to make Vizianagaram free of ganja smuggling and consumption.

