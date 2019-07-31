Vizianagaram should be made free from human trafficking: SP

Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari on Tuesday expressed concern over children becoming victims of human trafficking, which had become a menace for society. She urged people from all walks of life to join hands to protect children and also free those trapped in the clutches of anti-social elements.

She flagged off a rally on the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons organised by World Vision and other organisations.

She hoped that citizens would become aware of the problem and rid Vizianagaram of it.

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Kesali Apparao and Women and Child Welfare Project Director B. Chandravati expressed concern over the trafficking in girls and forcing them into flesh trade.

World Vision manager P. Shyam Babu urged people to inform the nearest police station when they suspected incidents of human trafficking.

Bala Karmika Vikasa Samiti project director Ramana Murthy and Balala Samkshema Samiti chairman V. Lakshmana Rao were among those present.

In the evening, a roundtable was organised to chalk out an action plan for promoting awareness over the issue in all mandals.