Vizianagaram Rotary Club Central to organise Navatarotsav from September 8 to October 2

Various competitions will be conducted to bring hidden talent among the youngsters and women to the fore, says the Club new president

Published - September 06, 2024 06:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram Rotary Club Central new president A . Nageswara Rao and others releasing Navatarotsav poster in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Vizianagaram Rotary Club Central new president A . Nageswara Rao and others releasing Navatarotsav poster in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Rotary Club Central will organise various events in the name of Navatarotsav between September 8th and October 2 to bring hidden talent among the youngsters and women to the fore, according to the Club’s new president A. Nageswara Rao and Secretary R. Shankar Reddy.

Addressing the media conference here on Friday, Mr. Nageswara Rao said that competitions will be held in dance, chess, tennikoit, fancy dress, spot painting, kabaddi, box cricket and others. Chairman of Youth Services P. Jaya Krishna, Director of Youth Service Ashok Manchukonda said that over 10,000 students will take part in the events while saying that Club was providing a great platform to showcase their talent in various competitions.

Co-chairman of Youth Services Gokavarapu Uday Kumar, the Club members T.L.N. Murthy, K.R.K. Raju and others were present.

