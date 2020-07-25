Vizianagaram reports over 400 cases in a day

Vizianagaram SP B. Rajakumari at Modavalasa checkpost in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

VIZIANAGARAM

25 July 2020 21:19 IST

Vizianagaram district reported 463 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, alarming residents.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 2,912 in the district. The death toll in the district stands at 13.

While the rapid transmission of the virus is alarming, the recovery rate is also good, said officials. A total of 961 active cases have been discharged from hospitals after they tested negative.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari said that they are reviewing the situation and are closely monitoring the implementation of social distancing norms in public places. Ms. Rajakumari said that people should not come out after 11 a.m. in the district as a voluntary lockdown is in force in public places. She said that people should come out of their houses only to buy essentials, and remain indoors as much as possible in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.