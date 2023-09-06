Vizianagaram records highest rainfall of 133 mm as rain lashes north coastal Arunachal Pradesh

September 06, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Heavy rain lashed Andhra Pradesh’s north coastal region, a few places in the south coastal region and Rayalaseema on Wednesday due to a cyclonic circulation.

As per information from the India Meterological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation now lies over south interior Odisha and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwest.

The highest rainfall of 133 mm was recorded in Regidiamadalavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by 120 mm in Sarubujjili mandal of Srikakulam district, 108.5 mm in Balijipeta mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district.

Narava Water Tank station in Pendurthi mandal of Visakhapatnam district registered 38.75 mm rainfall during the time, while many areas of Vijayawada registered rainfall between 21 mm and 31.25 mm.

Continuous rain for nearly an hour left many streets in Vijayawada flooded. Municipal workers were roped in to scoop out the water from roads as drains overflowed.

The IMD predicts thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning, at isolated places across the State on Thursday.

