‘Vizianagaram railway station needs western side platform’

Traders from the city came together to urge the Railways to build an additional platform on the western side of the Vizianagaram Railway Station in order to ensure hassle-free transport of goods.

The Wholesale Cloth Merchants Association of Vizianagaram, which made the request, said the move would also be of great convenience to passengers.

“The city has developed by leaps and bounds towards the Cantonment side in the last 30 years. A new platform is the need of the hour to cater to the needs of the growing population,” said the association’s president Praveen Kumar Anchalia and secretary B. Venkata Rao at a press conference on Friday.

The association, established in 1958, is gearing up to celebrate its diamond jubilee year on Sunday. “A new platform would spur economic activity and help in the creation of many jobs with the establishment of new business centres in and around Sri Balaji Textile Market,” Mr. Praveen Kumar said.

The association’s former president K. Lakshmi Narasimha Rao and joint secretary Nirmal Kumar Pokarna said that all major cities like Visakhpatnam and Vijayawada have platforms on both sides of their railway stations, and called for a similar facility in Vizianagaram.

“Thousands of retail traders come regularly to Vizianagaram from different parts of North Andhra and Odisha to buy clothes from Balaji Market. They are forced to travel a long distance due to the lack of access from the western side of the railway station, which is close to the market as well as Cantonment area. We request the Union government to look into the issue with the support of public representatives. The issue will be discussed on November 3 when all traders would participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Association leaders K. Velu, B. Naga Prakash, K. Srinu and others said that a medical camp would be conducted on Monday to benefit 3,000 workers and their family members. They hoped that the market, which is now a major textile hub in the State, would be able to provide jobs to many youngsters after its expansion.