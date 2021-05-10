‘Vizianagaram people seeking first dose of vaccine have to wait till June’

Schools and playgrounds will be used as the venues for inoculation: Collector

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Sunday made it clear that the people who want the first dose of vaccine for coronavirus would have to wait till June first week as the existing stock would be used for the people who had booked slots for the second dose.

In a release, he said that people who had booked slots for the first dose of vaccination would be cancelled automatically. “Facilities are being created at vaccination centres. The district administration will inform the people through phone calls or text messages for the second dose of vaccination that will be administered from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the designated places,” said Mr. Hari Jawaharlal. In an attempt to ensure social distancing, the district administration has decided to use schools and playgounds as the venue for vaccination drive, the Collector said, adding that strict compliance with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is must to check the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in the district has gone up to 8,195. The district reported 11 more deaths on Sunday, taking the total count to 337. The government is collecting data of the people those died while undergoing treatment in various COVID-19 facilities.

Control room helpline

The officials have appealed to people to dial either 108 or 14410 to get quick healthcare services for COVID patients. A control room with the phone number 08922236947 has also been set up to answer the queries of patients and their relatives.