Vizianagaram: Naidu to take part in roadshows at Cheepurupalli, Nellimarla on June 17

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will participate in two roadshows in Cheepurupalli and Nellimarla in Vizianagaram district on June 17.

The visit of Mr. Naidu will start with a public meeting in Cheepurupalli, the Assembly constituency being represented by Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana at present.

The TDP, which lost Cheepurupalli seat with a margin of 26,498 votes in the 2019 Assembly elections, is now keen on consolidating its vote bank in the constituency.

The TDP cadre is making elaborate arrangements for Mr. Naidu’s tour. Party senior leaders P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, N. Chinarajappa, B. Venkanna, Kondru Muralimohan, D. Jagadish, K. Nagarjuna and others reviewed the arrangements at a meeting held in Mr. Gajapathi Raju’s house on Sunday.

Mr. Naidu would highlight the ‘misdeeds’ of the YSRCP government during the roadshows, said the TDP leaders.