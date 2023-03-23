Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation looks to speed up property tax collections

March 23, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation has set a target of collecting at least ₹40 crore out of the property tax demand of ₹43.52 crore by the end of the current 2022-23 financial year.

With barely a week left for the financial year to end, the corporation has formed 12 teams to meet the target. The teams will need to collect around ₹10 crore as the property tax collection until now is around ₹30 crore.

VMC Commissioner R. Sriramulu Naidu and Assistant Commissioner Prasada Rao have been monitoring collection of taxes on a daily basis. The teams have been told to inform property owners to clear their dues at the earliest.

Mr. Sriramulu Naidu has been holding meetings with stakeholders to reach the target of ₹40 crore by March 31. “We have launched a wonderful interest waiver scheme. Assessees who have not paid property tax for many years can save a huge amount under this scheme,” he said.

There are 67,480 assessments under the limits of VMC. It is observed that owners of commercial properties are evading taxes under the guise of ‘flaws’ in assessments. The corporation which spends around ₹16 crore on sanitation needs more funds for the development of roads, parks and uninterrupted water supply to the outskirts.

As the tax collection is always around ₹25 crore per year, the corporation is finding it difficult to provide more services to the citizens. Officials are hopeful that tax collection would go up significantly with the special drive launched in all 50 divisions of the city.