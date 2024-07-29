ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner assures quick response on public grievances

Published - July 29, 2024 07:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner M.M. Naidu receiving petitions from trade union leaders in Vizianagaram on Monday.

Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner M.M. Naidu on Monday assured that all officials would promptly respond to public grievances and resolve them in a stipulated time period. He had a look at 13 petitions submitted in the grievance cell set up in the Municipal Corporation office.

Speaking to the press, he said that 13 petitions were received from the public on various matters relating to sanitation, health, town planning and engineering.

He said that civic infrastructure was being improved in all colonies and outskirts of the city in a systematic manner. Assistant City Planner Ammaji Rao, Executive Engineer K. Srinivasa Rao, Municipal Health Officer Kondapalli Sambamurthy and others were present.

