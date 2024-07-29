ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram MP urges Centre to develop new railway line to Rajam

Published - July 29, 2024 07:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu speaking in the Parliament on Monday.

Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu on Monday urged the Union government to develop a new railway line to Rajam, an industrial town in Vizianagaram, to ensure better rail connectivity for thousands of people living in several mandals in and around Rajam.

During his maiden speech in the Parliament, he said that many people were facing untold miseries as they were being forced to travel either to Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam or Srikakulam to catch important trains. He also urged the government to develop the railway stations in Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Cheepurupalli and other places.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US