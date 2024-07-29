Vizianagaram MP urges Centre to develop new railway line to Rajam

Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu on Monday urged the Union government to develop a new railway line to Rajam, an industrial town in Vizianagaram, to ensure better rail connectivity for thousands of people living in several mandals in and around Rajam.

During his maiden speech in the Parliament, he said that many people were facing untold miseries as they were being forced to travel either to Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam or Srikakulam to catch important trains. He also urged the government to develop the railway stations in Vizianagaram, Bobbili, Cheepurupalli and other places.

