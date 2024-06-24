Vizianagaram MP promises to hold meeting with NHAI officials on construction of bridge and highway expansion in Ranasthalam

Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu on Monday said that he would take the initiative to hold a meeting with the officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and stakeholders over the construction of the bridge and expansion of the highway into six lanes in Ranasthalam.

Ranasthalam is in Srikakulam district limits but it is part of Etcherla Assembly segment of Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency. Mr. Appalanaidu, who hails from Ranasthalam, told The Hindu that he would try to find an amicable solution to the issue since many locals were worried about their properties which would be acquired for the expansion of the road and construction of the bridge.

The NHAI could construct many bridges and laid six-lane highway between Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam except in the Ranasthalam stretch. As the local traders feared that the construction of the bridge would halt the trade activity in the town. NHAI could not construct bypass road also as the farmers reportedly demanded over ₹2 crore per acre of land as compensation.

The NHAI shelved the proposal due to lack of unanimity over the issue. The Ranasthalam junction turned into an accident-prone area in the absence of six lanes. The traffic comes to a grinding halt during morning hours on the highway. As it is the main junction for many villages, vehicular movement is also more at the junction.