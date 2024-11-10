Vizianagaram MLC election: YSRCP’s China Appala Naidu expected to be elected unanimously; TDP seems to have opted to stay away 

YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) candidate Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu is expected to be elected unanimously for local body MLC seat of Vizianagaram constituency, in Andhra Pradesh, as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) seems to have opted to stay away from the election.

According to sources, lack of majority and legal tangle with disqualified MLC Indukuri Raghuraju approaching Andhra Pradesh High Court are said to be the main reasons for the TDP’s little response with regard to the election process.

Mr. China Appla Naidu will file the third set of nominations on Monday (November 11, 2024), the last day for the filing of nomination papers. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on November 12 and withdrawal of nominations is allowed till November 14. If only one nomination of the YSRCP candidate is valid, he will be declared elected unanimously by the returning officer and Joint Collector of Vizianagaram Sedhu Madhavan.

Mr. Sambangi is confident enough of winning the seat even if election is held as the YSRCP has more than 500 votes out of 727 votes. ZPTC, MPTC members, councillors of municipalities, corporators of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation are the voters of the constituency. If the TDP takes a decision to contest the election and field a candidate on Monday (November 11, 2024), the election will take place on November 28 and counting is scheduled for December 1, as per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI.)

In fact, the TDP considered the name of Vasant Vihar Group chairman Valluri Jayaprakash Babu who has also expressed interest over the proposal by the party high command. However, the party is in a dilemma over the election outcome as the YSRCP’s strength remained intact as almost all ZPTC and MPTC members are still with the Opposition party in spite of its poll debacle in the general election held five months ago in the State.

