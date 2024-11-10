Vizianagaram MLC election: A.P. High Court sets aside disqualification of Raghu Raju; election to local bodies hangs in balance

After a Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, comprising justices G. Narendar and T.C.D. Sekhar, has set aside Legislative Council Chairman K. Moshenu Raju’s order disqualifying Vizianagaram local bodies’ constituency MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju (YSR Congress Party) recently, thereby restoring his membership, the elections for the Vizianagaram MLC (Local Bodies) now hangs in balance.

Mr. Raghu Raju was disqualified for his alleged role in anti-party activities in June 2024.

Thereafter, YSRCP had chosen Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu to contest for the MLC seat and TDP is yet to announce its candidate.

But with the restoration of membership of Raghu Raju by the Ccourt on last Wednesday, the election process has come under doubt. Both the candidates and the election machinery have a number of questions that needs to be answered. But in the meantime, the district election machinery is going ahead with the preparations.

As per the earlier schedule, the election will take place on November 28 and counting is scheduled for December 1.

But the question now is whether there will be an election, as the earlier disqualified member has been restored by the A.P. High Court.

As per the numbers are concerned, the YSRCP has more than 500 votes out of 727 votes, which includes ZPTC, MPTC members, councillors of municipalities and corporators of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation.

As per senior advocate Jandhyala Ravi Shankar, who appeared for the petitioner, there was no prima facie case at all, but the Council Chairman acted in haste without duly inquiring into the matter.

He also said that the court has not only restored the membership of the MLC but directed the Chairman of the Council to rehear the petition after following the principles of natural justice and fair play,

As the local YSRCP leaders and the official district election machinery, the process is on, as they are yet to receive any communication from the court of the Election Commissioner of India.

This article has been updated to add an Andhra Pradesh High Court verdict.

