Vizianagaram medical college to be ready by 2024

The upcoming government medical college in Vizianagaram would be ready by 2024 if everything goes according to schedule, officials said.

The hospital, with 500 beds, would have all facilities and will have 150 seats for MBBS students. The government will spend around ₹500 crore for the construction of the hospital in 70 acres of land at Garjularega, on the outskirts of Vizianagaram.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who virtually laid the foundation stone for the project, said that the new hospital would provide treatment at par with corporate hospital standards.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani, Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLAs Sambangi Venkata China Appala Naidu, Alajangi Jogarao, and MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning a medical college to Vizianagaram.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal, Joint Collectors R. Mahesh Kumar, G.C. Kishore Kumar, J. Venkata Rao and other senior officials attended the foundation stone ceremony.