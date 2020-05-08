Vizianagaram loses green tag as it reports first three cases

The State has witnessed two more deaths due to COVID-19 and has detected another 56 positive cases after testing 8,087 samples during the past 24 hours. The tally has gone up to 1,833 and the number of active patients now stands at 1,015. So far, 38 patients have died and 780 have recovered.

Vizianagaram district reported its first three cases after almost two months (56 days) since the first positive case was reported in the State. It was the only green zone district in the State until now as declared by the Centre. Its neighbouring district Srikakulam lost the tag recently.

The State now has no green zone districts and Vizianagaram would be considered as orange zone district.

51 recover

As many as 51 patients have recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. Two deaths, one each in Krishna and Kurnool districts, which are among the worst-affected ones, were reported.

Of the new cases, 16 were reported in Krishna, 10 in Guntur, seven each in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, six in Kadapa, four in Nellore and three each in Anantapur and Vizianagaram districts.

Kurnool tops

The district-wise tally is: Kurnool (540), Guntur (373), Krishna (316), Nellore (96), Kadapa (96), Chittoor (82), Anantapur (83), Prakasam (61), West Godavari (59), East Godavari (46), Visakhapatnam (36) and Srikakulam (5), Vizianagaram (3) and other State cases are 27.

As most of the fresh cases were being detected in the existing clusters, Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna continue to bear the brunt. The three districts now account for 67% (1,229) of the total positive cases in the State. The remaining 10 districts account for 33% of the cases, that is, 604.

So far, the State has tested 1, 49, 361 samples and has achieved 2, 987 tests per million population ratio. Of the total tests, 1.22 % of them turned positive.