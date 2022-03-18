Vizianagaram Joint Collector’s services surrendered to government

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari surrendered Vizianagaram Joint Collector G.C. Kishore Kumar’s services to the government as per the directives from Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma.

According to sources, Mr. Kishore has allegedly violated procedures in many land issues. Many lapses in procedures had been reportedly found in land dealings in Kothavalasa and other places. Ms .Suryakumari confirmed surrendering his services to the government, while saying that she had followed the instructions from the higher authorities, which had also received complaints against him.

Mr. Kishore, who as conferred IAS a couple of years ago, was one of the Joint Collectors and in-charge of revenue matters. Normally, a Collector cannot surrender IAS rank official to the government. In the backdrop of continuation of Assembly proceedings, she reportedly received oral directive for surrendering his services.

The file related to surrendering his services has been sent to Chief Secretary’s office which is expected to ratify her decision. Mr. Kishore is suggested to report in the GAD, Secretariat.