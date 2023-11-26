ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram is suitable for setting up agro-based industries, says Pulsus CEO

November 26, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Around 500 entrepreneurs take part in the North Andhra Business meet in Vizianagaram

K Srinivasa Rao

Pulsus CEO Srinubabu Gedela speaking at the North Andhra Business meet in Vizinagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vizianagaram district is suitable for setting up agro-based industries which would flourish with the adoption of digital marketing technology for the promotion of products, Pulsus Group chairman Srinubabu Gedela said while speaking at the North Andhra Business meet organised by North Andhra Business Development Forum, Turpu Kapu traders and Entrepreneurs’ Association in Vizianagaram on November 26 (Sunday).

As many as 500 entrepreneurs took part in the event. Mr. Srinubabu said that thousands of local youngsters would get jobs if new industries were set up with a clear vision and planning.

“The youngsters should focus on business opportunities and establishment of their own ventures instead of running after jobs. Availability of skilled labour and manpower is the biggest advantage the Vizianagaram district has,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Chief Coordinator Buddha Chandrasekhar said that the government was providing subsidies and the banks were disbursing loans under various schemes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US