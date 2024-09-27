GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizianagaram is going to be a major tourism hub, says Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor

Published - September 27, 2024 06:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Central Tribal University of A.P. Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani flagging off Tourism Day celebrations in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Friday said that Vizianagaram would become a major tourism hub very soon as people from different parts of the country will have easy access to the city after the completion of the international airport at Bhogapuram.

In association with MANSAS Trust, the university organised the World Tourism Day celebrations in Vizianagaram to highlight its fort, Maharaja College , Sanskrit College, Music College and other heritage structures in the city.

He lauded the Pusapati family’s contribution for the great monuments that exist in Vizianagaram. On the occasion, he felicitated Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and urged her to make the city a great tourism hub for its speedy development. Dr. Kattimani said that the university was trying to preserve tribal heritage and culture, while requesting researchers to come out with suggestions for the preservation of the tribal history of the district.

