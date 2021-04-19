Vizianagaram DSP succumbs to COVID

Vizianagaram

19 April 2021 00:55 IST

Vizianagaram Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Papa Rao succumbed to COVID-19 here in the early hours of Sunday.

Mr. Papa Rao (58) was suffering from fever for the past one week and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. He subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

He hailed from Sivarampuram village of Saravakota mandal in Srikakulam district and is survived by his wife and two children, who are also undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B. Rajakumari condoled Papa Rao’s death and hailed his services. She also urged police officials to take all possible precautions while discharging their duties.

Family members, colleagues and Central Crime Station officials were in a state of shock at the untimely demise of the senior officer.