Vizianagaram district receives heavy rainfall

No loss of life or property is reported; normal life hit in all the mandals

With the impact of depression in Bay of Bengal, the Vizianagaram district received significant rainfall on Friday also. Garividi mandal received the highest rainfall of 27 mm and Komarada mandal witnessed 5.2 mm rainfall. No loss of life or property was reported although normal life was affected in all the 34 mandals in the district.

District Collector A. Suryakumari visited the rain-affected areas and Kusha waterfalls in Gummalakshmipuram mandal of the district. The Collector, who recently prepared a documentary on tourism places and opportunities in the district, said that there were many waterfalls in the district and they could be converted into the best tourism spots.

In a review meeting organised in Vizinaagaram, Joint Collector G.C. Kishore Kumar directed all revenue officials to closely monitor the rain situation in their areas. He said that fishermen were directed not to venture into the sea since the weather would continue to be rough for the next two days. Mr. Kishore said that the situation was being observed closely from the Collector’s office to give directions to the officials concerned immediately.