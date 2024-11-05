Vizianagaram district MLC election: TDP, YSRCP high commands hold crucial meeting on selection of candidates

The party high commands of both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) are holding crucial meetings in Amaravati on Tuesday morning (November 5, 2024) to finalise the candidates for local body MLC seat of united Vizianagaram district.

Although YSRCP has the absolute majority in local bodies, the TDP indicated that it would also field the candidate in the election. Former Union Minister and TDP senior leader held a high-level meeting a couple of days ago to elicit views of the leaders of the party.

The TDP party’s senior leader Gottapu Venkata Naidu reportedly has shown interest to contest the election. TDP State Secretary Gompa Krishna’s name is also being considered for the election.

TDP’s national president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would hold the meeting in Amaravati to take a decision about the election. Majority leaders are suggesting the high command not to contest the election since YSRCP won all 34 ZPTCs and 389 seats out of 487 MPTC segments.

With the hint by the TDP about its contest, YSRCP high command has given top priority to win the election. Former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is holding a crucial meeting with former Ministers and MLAs and MLCs in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning (November 5, 2024).

According to sources, former MP Bellana Chandrasekhar (Turpu Kapu), Nellimarla former MLA Baddukonda Applanaidu (Turpu Kapu), Kothavalasa former legislator Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao (Koppula Velama) is in the race for the seat. Vizianagaram former MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy told the high command that he was not interested in the seat although he previously held MLC post also.

Recently, YSRCP has given MLC seat of local bodies of Visakhapatnam district to former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana who emerged victorious as the TDP opted to contest the election. As Mr. Satyanarayana belonged to the Kapu community, the party high command may consider leaders’ names of other communities. However, Kapu community leaders are hopeful that it would be given to the community since it has more population in the entire district. The election will be interesting if the TDP fields a candidate in the local body seat.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram district administration has begun the election process for the election that will take place on November 28, 2024. The nominations will be accepted and the final list of the candidates will be declared on November 14.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar directed the officials to implement a model code of conduct as per Election Commission of India’s rules and regulations till the election procedure is completed in the district.

