Vizianagaram DCMS on course to achieving business target for 2023-24

January 11, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Vizianagaram District Cooperative and Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana on Thursday said that the DCMS had targeted ₹30 crore revenue in 2023-24 by concentrating on sale of millets through various outlets across Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam districts.

She told the media here that the DCMS was able to market millets and fetch the best price for the farmers of tribal areas. Through the sale of fertilizers, seeds, textbooks and other business activities the society had earned ₹22 crore so far and the revenue was expected to touch ₹30 crore by the end of the current financial year.

