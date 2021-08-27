Vizianagaram Collector takes feedback from people over government schemes

Collctor A. Suryakumari taking feedback from people over government schemes in Kothapeta street of Vizianagaram. Photo: Special Arrangement

VIZIANAGARAM:

27 August 2021 13:17 IST

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari on Friday directed employees and ward volunteers to ensure effective implementation of government schemes at grass root level since the Chief Minister YS.Jaganmohan Reddy was very keen to ensure the benefits of welfare schemes to each and every eligible family in the district. With the suggestion from Chief Minister’s office, she took up Citizen Outreach programme in various streets including Kothapeta of Vizianagaram.

She interacted with the public directly and explained the benefits of the schemes and latest developmental activities such as Nadu-Nedu and others. Later, she interacted with secretariat staff and ward volunteers to know the public feedback and status of implementation of the schemes. Vizianagaram Municipal Commissioner S.S.Varma, YSRCP Corporator S.V.V.Rajeswara Rao were present in the meeting.

