Vizianagaram Collector promises protection to Kotia villagers

Collector A. Suryakumari interacting with villagers of Kotia in Vizianagaram on Monday.

VIZIANAGARAM

26 October 2021 01:19 IST

Special officer to address the grievances of residents

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari on Monday assured all support and security to the people living in Kotia villages in Saluru mandal that shares border with Odisha.

She said that the Andhra Pradesh government was keen to protect them from ‘attacks’ from people with vested interests. Several public representatives and villagers of Kotia villages met the Collector in Vizianagaram and poured out their woes.

The villagers said that they did not want to be under Odisha administration, but keen to be under the jurisdiction of Andhra Pradesh.

Ganjaibhadra vice-sarpanch Gemmili Beesu alleged that Odisha officials were threatening them, if the villagers were keen to under the administrative purview of Andhra Pradesh. Konadhara villager Tai Singaramma said that they were happy with the welfare schemes introduced by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Ms. Suryakumari said that a special officer would take care of the isuues of the villagers. Earlier, the Collector had lunch with the villagers and inquired about the facilities pertaining to education, health and others being provided in their villages.

Later, the Kotia villagers met Superintendent of Police M. Deepika Patil and urged her to protect them from ‘atrocities’ they had been enduring. They sought additional police force and a permanent solution to their problems.