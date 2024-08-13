GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizianagaram Collector meets MP, MLAs ahead of Revenue Sadassulu

NOTE: PHOTO FOLLOWS THE REPORT

Published - August 13, 2024 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B.R. Ambedkar and other officials at the meeting with public representatives in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar and other officials at the meeting with public representatives in Vizianagaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on Tuesday, August 13, said that officials would try to resolve grievances related to land issues during Revenue Sadassulu to be held from August 16 to September 30 in villages, and mandal headquarters in the district.

At a meeting with public representatives here, he said that village-wise schedule would be prepared for the meetings.

The Minister for MSME and NRI affairs would formally launch the programme on the Independence Day in Vizianagaram. The officials of Revenue, Wakf, Endowments, Forest and Survey Departments would participate in the meetings and address public grievances. Petitions in five categories would be duly acknowledged on receiving them from people.

Local MP Kalisetti Appalanaidu, Rajam MLA Kondru Muralimohan, S.Kota MLA Kolla Lalita Kumari, and Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi were among those who held discussions with revenue officials on the procedure for the meetings.

