ADVERTISEMENT

Vizianagaram Collector directs immediate supply of uniforms to students

Published - July 25, 2024 06:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

B.R. Ambedkar reviews sanitation and health facilities at Mudduru village as part of Grama Sandarshana programme

The Hindu Bureau

Collector B.R. Ambedkar interacting with students at Mudduru village of Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on July 25 (Thursday) directed the officials of the Education department to supply uniforms and shoes to the students of all schools immediately.

As part of Grama Sandarshana programme, he visited the Mudduru government school in Bondapalli mandal and interacted with students.

He observed that some of them had come to school in civil dress without wearing shoes. Mr.Ambedkar asked the teachers to ensure their supply immediately as the stocks were available with the department. He reviewed sanitation, water supply and medical and health facilities in the village.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US