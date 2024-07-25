GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vizianagaram Collector directs immediate supply of uniforms to students

B.R. Ambedkar reviews sanitation and health facilities at Mudduru village as part of Grama Sandarshana programme

Published - July 25, 2024 06:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Collector B.R. Ambedkar interacting with students at Mudduru village of Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar interacting with students at Mudduru village of Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on July 25 (Thursday) directed the officials of the Education department to supply uniforms and shoes to the students of all schools immediately.

As part of Grama Sandarshana programme, he visited the Mudduru government school in Bondapalli mandal and interacted with students.

He observed that some of them had come to school in civil dress without wearing shoes. Mr.Ambedkar asked the teachers to ensure their supply immediately as the stocks were available with the department. He reviewed sanitation, water supply and medical and health facilities in the village.

