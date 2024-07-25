Vizianagaram Collector directs immediate supply of uniforms to students

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar on July 25 (Thursday) directed the officials of the Education department to supply uniforms and shoes to the students of all schools immediately.

As part of Grama Sandarshana programme, he visited the Mudduru government school in Bondapalli mandal and interacted with students.

He observed that some of them had come to school in civil dress without wearing shoes. Mr.Ambedkar asked the teachers to ensure their supply immediately as the stocks were available with the department. He reviewed sanitation, water supply and medical and health facilities in the village.