Vizianagaram Balaji Market office-bearers seek repair of Cantonment area bridge to ease traffic congestion

Vizianagaram Balaji Market president Buddepu Venkata Rao and secretary Nirmal Kumar Pokarna on Saturday urged the railway authorities to take up repairs at railway bridge at Cantonment area of Vizianagaram as hundreds of people have been facing problems with the stagnation of water and congestion of traffic near the under bridge area.

Mr. Venkata Rao said that the almost all buses, vans and other vehicles need to pass through the under bridge to travel to all areas, including P.W. Market, railway station and the bus stand, from the Cantonment area.

“Labourers have been facing troubles in bringing textile material through under passage with the stagnation of water and defects in road construction,” he added. Mr. Nirmal Kumar said that the market association had written letters to the railway department over the long-pending grievance.

