Vizianagaram artiste receives H.L. Nage Gowda award for his contribution to folk arts

November 28, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Folk artiste  Devagupatapu  Veera Venkata Jagannatha Rao receiving H.L. Nage Gowda award in Bengaluru on Monday night. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram artiste Devagupatapu Veera Venkata Jagannadha Rao, who dedicated his life for folk arts and Mrindangam (music instrument), received H.L. Nage Gowda national award which carried a citation and ₹1 lakh cash award in a function organised in Bengaluru on Monday night.

The award established in the name of folk artiste H. L. Nage Gowda was considered to be the highest recognition for folk artistes in the country. Gidugu Ramamurthy Telugu Bhasha and Janapada Kalapeetham founder Badri Kurmarao congratulated Mr. Jagannatha Rao for receiving the national award while saying that it was an honour for all the dedicated artistes who were striving to protect folk arts and culture in North Andhra region.

