Vizianagaram: Action sought against parents who force children to work

Child rights body urges Labour Department to register cases

Vizianagaram District Forum for Child Rights chairman P. Chittibabu on Sunday urged the Labour Department to file cases against the people who are forcing their children to work, instead of sending them to schools.

”Parents are equally responsible for the menace of child labour in Vizianagaram district,” he said after releasing a poster to mark the World Day Against Child Labour on Sunday.

Mr. Chittibabu urged the parents to send their children to schools, saying that government was providing education free of cost and that financial assistance was being extended under Amma Vodi and other welfare schemes.

The officials have been empowered by the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986 to take action against the parents if the latter intentionally send their children for earning money.

Participating in the programme, People’s Action for Rural Awakening Coordinator N. Vara Prasad said his organisation had set up human rights clubs in villages to identify the school dropouts and children engaged in work for money.