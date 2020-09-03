Vizag’s tally inching towards 40,000

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 September 2020 23:31 IST

The COVID-19 tally in the district is inching towards the 40,000-mark, with 695 new cases being reported on Thursday.

With the new cases, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 39,519.

Two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 273. The number of discharges in the last 24 hours stood at 708.

As per the COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases now stands at 6,468, with a total of 32,778 persons being discharged.

There are now 739 clusters in the district, including 49 very active ones. As many as 171 clusters have been de-notified.

Facility at KGH

The COVID-19 facility at the CSR block of King George Hospital (KGH) will be ready in the next two to three days, Collector V. Vinay Chand said.

The Collector inspected the facility here on Thursday and said that it has 150 ICU beds and 500 beds with oxygen support. It also comprises a lab, three operation theatres, and an information centre for patient attenders. Every room will have CCTV cameras which will be monitored by officials from a control room, he said. Andhra Medical College Principal Dr. P.V. Sudhakar was present.