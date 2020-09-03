Vizag’s tally inching towards 40,000

The COVID-19 tally in the district is inching towards the 40,000-mark, with 695 new cases being reported on Thursday.
With the new cases, the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 39,519.
Two more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 273. The number of discharges in the last 24 hours stood at 708.
As per the COVID-19 bulletin, the total number of active cases now stands at 6,468, with a total of 32,778 persons being discharged.
There are now 739 clusters in the district, including 49 very active ones. As many as 171 clusters have been de-notified.
Facility at KGH
The COVID-19 facility at the CSR block of King George Hospital (KGH) will be ready in the next two to three days, Collector V. Vinay Chand said.
The Collector inspected the facility here on Thursday and said that it has 150 ICU beds and 500 beds with oxygen support. It also comprises a lab, three operation theatres, and an information centre for patient attenders. Every room will have CCTV cameras which will be monitored by officials from a control room, he said. Andhra Medical College Principal Dr. P.V. Sudhakar was present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath