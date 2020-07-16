Vizag’s death toll mounts to 46

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 July 2020 23:34 IST

Six casualties, 74 new cases reported in last 24 hours

The district witnessed six more COVID-19 deaths and 74 new positive cases on Thursday, taking the death toll to 46 and the total number of confirmed cases to 2,530.

The rise in death toll has been steep in recent days. Till the end of June, there were only five coronavirus deaths in the district. In July alone, the district witnessed 41 deaths — an average of at least two deaths on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, 139 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres after they tested negative.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 963 and the number of persons discharged is 1,521.

Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College, Dr P.V Sudhakar, said that with the new cases, 31 new clusters have been formed in Arilova, Bhanoji Thota, ITI Road, Bharat Nagar, Kailasapatnam, Pedagadili, Pedarushikonda, Ranapratap Nagar, all together, 31 new clusters have been formed.

There are 129 very active clusters, 212 active clusters and 217 dormant clusters in the district. Already 39 clusters have been de-notified, he said.

Rapid spread

Another worrying factor for the district administration is the rapid spread of the virus. COVID-19 cases are being reported from almost all parts of the district, including from remote Agency areas.

By the end of May, the number of clusters in Visakhapatnam district was around 30. On June 14, the total number of clusters was 83 with 36 very active clusters. After nearly a month, on July 16, the total number of clusters in the district stands at 558 with 127 very active ones.

Except those clusters which have more cases like Peda Jalaripeta, Appughar, Anakapalle, other containment zones lack proper surveillance. However, officials are making sure that business establishments are closed in containment zones.