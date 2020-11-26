Vizagites to miss out on Naval Ops Demo this year

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 November 2020 22:35 IST

Event dropped in view of COVID-19; naval assets, vessels to be illuminated on Dec. 4

For the first time in decades, Vizagites will miss out on the Naval Operations Demonstration also called as Ops Demo, this year.

The event is held every year on December 4, as part of Navy Day celebrations at RK Beach. This year the Eastern Naval Command has decided not to hold it, keeping COVID-19 pandemic in view.

A senior naval officer said that the Navy was keeping out of all events that involved large gathering of people, as it might prove harmful for both people and the naval personnel.

However, ships and other naval assets will come close to the shore, near RK Beach, in formation, and they would be illuminated after the sunset, on December 4.

This event is being held for many years and Vizagites eagerly wait to see the naval personnel, ships, submarines and various aircraft and helicopters give a breathtaking operational display. The beach assault by the Naval Special Forces, the Marcos (Marine Commandos), have been the favourite of many.

“I think, the ENC has taken a right decision keeping the pandemic in view. There are talks of a second wave and the best thing is to avoid large public gathering at this juncture,” said Radhika, a housewife, who has been a regular for the show.

Marathon

Earlier, the Navy had also taken a decision of not holding the Navy Marathon. The marathon is being held since 2014 and over the years the response has been tremendous. Last year, there was an attendance of over 18,000. Again this was called off due to COVID.

However, as part of the Navy Day celebrations, naval personnel have stepped up on blood donation camps and contributing to orphanages and old age homes.

“There is a scarcity of blood and the Navy has decided to contribute its mite and hence we have increased our blood donation camps,” said the officer.

The ENC will also take up a mega beach cleaning drive on the occasion of Navy Day.