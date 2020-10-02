Vizag zoo to start celebrating Wildlife Week from today

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 October 2020 01:15 IST

Series of events to be held on all seven days

On the occasion of the 66th Vanyaprani Saptah, known as wildlife week celebrations, from October 2 to 8, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will be organising a series of events throughout the week.

According to IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria, on October 2, a cleanliness and plantation drive will be conducted at the zoo. On October 3, an online workshop on urban wildlife will be organised. On October 4, the International Zoo Keepers’ Day will be celebrated with an online session for zoo keepers in collaboration with Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

Advertising

Advertising

An online workshop on the wildlife of the Vizag zoo will be held on October 5 and online exhibition of photography competition entries and distribution of prizes will be conducted on October 6. On October 7, an online workshop on birds and bird identification will be held. The IGZP will also conduct the launch of a zoo volunteer programme on October 8.

The IGZP has conducted various online competitions, mainly elocution, essay writing, poster making, quiz and photography competitions from September 23 to 27. Prizes will be given to the winners during the week-long programme. The details of the daily programme schedule and timings are available at the zoo website - www.vizagzoo.com.